Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.13. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$38.10 and a twelve month high of C$84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$25.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,183.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at C$616,097.16. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.59 per share, with a total value of C$347,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,859,974 shares in the company, valued at C$616,574,450.63. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $762,297.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

