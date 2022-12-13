Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.17.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $175.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average of $151.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.