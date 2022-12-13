Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 36,862 shares.The stock last traded at $77.74 and had previously closed at $77.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $582.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

