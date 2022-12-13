Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 127,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

