Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Buyback $250.00 million in Stock

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 53.80%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

