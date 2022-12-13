Trip.com Group (TCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

