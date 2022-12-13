Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading Down 2.2%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 457,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

