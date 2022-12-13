TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

LON SMIF opened at GBX 75.87 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.87. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.80 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £170.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7,490.00.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

