TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
LON SMIF opened at GBX 75.87 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.87. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.80 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £170.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7,490.00.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
