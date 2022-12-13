U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. 155,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,795. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

