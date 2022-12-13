U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading Up 0.4%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 2,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.30% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

