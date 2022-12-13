UBS Group Begins Coverage on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. 1,033,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,309. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.