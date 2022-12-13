Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.96 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $482.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.18.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

