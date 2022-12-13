Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $483.79

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $483.79 and last traded at $475.08, with a volume of 4123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $471.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.