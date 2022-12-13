uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Sells $65,349.02 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $65,349.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
uniQure Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 786,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
