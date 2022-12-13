uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Sells $65,349.02 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $65,349.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

uniQure Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 786,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.