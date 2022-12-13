United Community Banks, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

