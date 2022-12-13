Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNVR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

NYSE UNVR opened at $32.74 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

