Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,738. The company has a market cap of $194.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,349 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,193,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

