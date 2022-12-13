US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Shares Up 0.8%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 52,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 113,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.86.

US Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

