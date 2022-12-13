Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

