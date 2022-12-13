Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $287,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VIS opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $206.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.69.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.