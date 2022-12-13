Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Decreased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,527. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average of $158.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

