Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

