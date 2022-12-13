Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) is Wedmont Private Capital’s 6th Largest Position

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,149. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.