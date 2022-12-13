Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

