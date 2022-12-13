Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 86.4% in November

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the November 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BNDW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. 118,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,664. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

