Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.