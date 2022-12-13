Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

