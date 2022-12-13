Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 14,903 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 14,903 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $15,201.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,046,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,916.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Mathew Rekow sold 1,709 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $1,452.65.

On Thursday, September 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 6,720 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $8,265.60.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,067,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.34% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,037,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,219,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,113 shares during the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

