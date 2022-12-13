Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.09 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $31.10 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001145 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012672 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000138 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

