Verisk Analytics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.62. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

