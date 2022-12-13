Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1,083.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,819 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Valvoline worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,865,000 after acquiring an additional 74,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valvoline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 14.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,560,000 after acquiring an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

