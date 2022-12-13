Verition Fund Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Hancock Whitney worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

