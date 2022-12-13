Verition Fund Management LLC Has $15.36 Million Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,165 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 101.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 234,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 117,713 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 10.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 2,248.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

