Verition Fund Management LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 444.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,469 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,318,000 after buying an additional 221,097 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

