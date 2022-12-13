Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 411,960 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 351.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,960 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $262.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

