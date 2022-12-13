Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 97,128 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.21% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

ST stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

