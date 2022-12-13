Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 90,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.3% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. 394,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,813,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

