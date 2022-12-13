Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Price Performance

VTNR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,857,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,717,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,481,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,699. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $13,872,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vertex Energy by 296.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.