VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and $2.66 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

