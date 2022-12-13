Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €118.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €118.00 ($124.21) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Vinci Price Performance

Vinci stock traded down €1.24 ($1.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €97.38 ($102.51). 869,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.59. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($93.47).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

