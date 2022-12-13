Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $220.34 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. The firm has a market cap of $415.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

