Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.38

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 5170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

