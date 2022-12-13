Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,334 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,429,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 10,726,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,131,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 309,508 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

