Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,334 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,429,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 10,726,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,131,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.