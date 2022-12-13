Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

VOW3 stock opened at €136.12 ($143.28) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($126.91) and a 1-year high of €195.14 ($205.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.46.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

