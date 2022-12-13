VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, VRES has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005551 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $2,970.17 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00031514 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,682.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

