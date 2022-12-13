Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.46. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

