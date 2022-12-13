W Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 208.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IXN opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

