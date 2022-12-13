W Advisors LLC Makes New $646,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $290.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.68. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

