W Advisors LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

