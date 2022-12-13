Walken (WLKN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Walken has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

